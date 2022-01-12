PM Modi launches National Youth Festival, exhorts youngsters to 'compete and conquer'  

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday exhorted youths to adopt the mantra of new India -- 'Compete and conquer' -- and win the battles to build a stronger nation. He also urged them to research and write about unsung heroes of the freedom movement who did not get due recognition despite extreme sacrifices.

Inaugurating the 25th National Youth Festival 2022 on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda in Puducherry virtually, Modi exhorted the youth to unite and win the battles. The Prime Minister cited the performance in the Olympics and Paralympics where the participants won medals “like never before” due to their confidence. He said the tremendous participation of youth in the vaccination drive was proof of their will to win and a sense of responsibility among them, adding that the government is supporting them and providing resources. Puducherry is a beautiful example of 'Shresht Bharat Ek Bharat' (Best India, United India) and the youth will have a lot to learn from here, said Modi.

India’s demography is young and the mind of India is also young, said Modi at the festival conducted on the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo and also marking the 100th death anniversary of Mahakavi Subramanya Bharathi, both closely associated with Puducherry in spiritualism and literature.

"Today, the world is looking at India with a lot of hope and expectations and considers it to be the voice of tomorrow. India is young in its thoughts as well as in its consciousness and considers its youth as a demographic dividend as well as a development driver. Today’s youth have a 'Can do’ spirit, which is a source of inspiration for every generation," said Modi.

The youth of India have the capacity for hard work and also have clarity about the future, said Modi. They are not burdened by old stereotypes and can evolve based on new challenges, he said, adding that unlike in the past generations where youths made supreme sacrifices for the freedom of the country, today youths have to live for the country and fulfill the dreams of the freedom fighters, quoting Sri Aurobindo.

“India’s youths are writing the code of global prosperity,” said Modi emphasising their potential. They have become a force to be reckoned with in the unicorn ecosystem all over the world. India today has a strong ecosystem of over 50,000 startups, of which more than 10,000 came up in the last six to seven months amidst the challenge of the pandemic, he said.

Emphasising that the government believes that sons and daughters are equal, he said the marriage age for daughters was raised to 21 with this in mind. They also can pursue a career by getting more time and it's a very important step in this direction, he remarked.

The Prime Minister called upon the youth to research and write about the freedom fighters, who sacrificed all for the nation but did not get the recognition they deserved. “This will create more awareness also in the coming generations of the country," he added. He also called upon the youth to be vocal for local as it can solve many problems like unemployment and bring honour to poor and also help in economic development. Besides, he also asked youths to contribute for driving the Swachhta movement in the country.

During the event, the Prime Minister unveiled selected essays on “Mere Sapno ka Bharat” and “Unsung Heroes of Indian Freedom Movement”. These essays have been selected from submissions by over 1 lakh youth on the two themes. The Prime Minister also inaugurated a Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry, established at Puducherry with an investment of about Rs 122 crore. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam - an auditorium with an open-air theatre, constructed by the Government of Puducherry at a cost of about Rs 23 crores.

Speaking on the occasion, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy said that the population in general is a mere headcount. But when it is turned into skilled workforce or a force which can contribute to the country, then that headcount transforms into a ‘Demographic dividend’. That is what is happening after the implementation of ‘Atma Nirbar Bharat’ and the same will happen in Puducherry also, he said.

Union Ministers Anurag Singh Thakur, Narayan Rane, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma and Nisith Pramanik, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, state ministers and Parliamentarians and Puducherry MLAs were among those present on the occasion.