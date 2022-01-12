STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'Tamil Nadu's Nochiyam panchayat burning waste on the banks of Marudaiyaru river', allege residents

After a previous news report on the same last February, authorities removed the garbage from the river and its banks in August and also promised that the practice would not continue.

Published: 12th January 2022 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

The panchayat dumping garbage and burning it in Marudaiyaru river's banks in Perambalur district

The panchayat dumping garbage and burning it in Marudaiyaru river's banks in Perambalur district. (Photo| EPS)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Residents of Nochiyam are a worried lot, as the panchayat has allegedly started dumping garbage on the banks of the Marudaiyaru once again after four months.

According to sources, waste was being collected in Nochiyam under the Clean India Mission on a door-to-door basis and segregated for five years. However, instead of storing the waste in a dump at the village, the panchayat had started dumping the collected waste along the banks of the Marudaiyaru.

Residents complained about this to the panchayat, the Collector's office and the CM's special cell. Based on a news report which appeared in The New Indian Express last February, authorities removed the garbage from the river and its banks in August and also promised that the practice would not continue.

However, residents alleged on Tuesday that the panchayat has once again started dumping and burning waste on the banks of the river.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Nochiyam resident T Sivakumar said, "After a long struggle, we managed to stop the dumping of garbage in and near the river. Now, the panchayat has started dumping and burning garbage on the banks once again."

"When I inquired about this, panchayat president Azhamelu Ravichandran replied that they would continue to do so. This makes us very sad. Burning garbage pollutes the air and causes respiratory problems. I have made an oral complaint in this regard to the Public Works Department and the Village Administrative Officer. I hope they take serious action," he added.

Another resident B Muthukumar said, "Dumping garbage on the banks of the river will actually make our cattle eat it along with harmful plastics. This is sure to cause serious health issues. The waste found along the river banks might get washed away when it rains, thereby polluting the river and groundwater too. Why can't the authorities store garbage properly, and why should they dump it near waterbodies?"

When contacted by The New Indian Express, Azhamelu Ravichandran said, "We have no place to dump the garbage. So we dump them near the river and burn them."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Clean India Mission Nochiyam Marudaiyaru river Garbage burning
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp