PM Modi inaugurates 11 new TN medical colleges

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 11 new medical colleges and a new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Tamil Nadu through videoconferencing from New Delhi on Wednesday. Participating in their first government event together since his government came to power last May, Chief Minister MK Stalin made use of the opportunity to urge the PM to exempt the State from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Stalin, who joined the event from the Secretariat in Chennai along with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, said the State’s medical admissions policies had played a key role in developing the health infrastructure in TN. To protect this, State has been continuously demanding an exemption from NEET, he said.

“I appeal to the Union Government to consider our request favourably,” the CM said. Earlier, Stalin presented a memorandum to Mandaviya, stressing the State’s rights in admissions to UG and PG medical courses apart from seeking additional funds to establish new hospitals across the State. Stalin also thanked the PM for sanctioning the 11 new medical colleges and sought the Centre’s continued support for the health sector. He also asked the Centre to extend its help to set up medical colleges in the newly-formed districts.

The Prime Minister inaugurated new medical colleges at Ariyalur, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Tiruvallur, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, and Nagapattinam. The colleges, which offer 1,450 seats, will begin MBBS admissions from this year. “Over Rs 3,000 crore would be provided to TN in the next five years. This will help to set up Urban Health labs and Critical Care Blocks. The benefits of this for Tamil Nadu will be immense,” Modi said.

‘Two colleges in districts that need attention’

Noting this is the first time 11 medical colleges were inaugurated at a time in TN, he said, “It is good to see two of the medical colleges are in the aspirational districts of Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar, where development needs special attention.”

On the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Infrastructure Mission, Modi said it aims to address the critical gaps in health infrastructure and research. Stating that the future belongs to societies that invest in healthcare, he requested the people to follow Covid-19 protocol and urged those eligible to take the vaccine booster shot.

“For women, sanitary napkins are being provided for Rs 1. I urge the people of Tamil Nadu to take advantage of this scheme,” he added. Stating that many of TN’s engineers had become top global technology and business leaders, he called on the Tamil diaspora to help develop language content for STEM courses.

TN to get Rs 3K crore

Spread over 16.5 acres

CICT’s new campus at Perumbakkam, is spread over 16.5 acres. The institute will promote research on the classical phase of the Tamil language