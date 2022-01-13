STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Portfolios of three TN ministers reallocated

The subject ‘airports’, held by Transport Minister RS Raja Kannappan, has been reallocated to Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu.

RN Ravi, Ravindra Narayan Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Based on a recommendation from the chief minister, Governor RN Ravi has reallocated certain portfolios of three ministers. The subject ‘sugars’, dealt with by Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, has been allocated to Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam.

The subject ‘airports’, held by Transport Minister RS Raja Kannappan, has been reallocated to Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu. The subject ‘Overseas Manpower Corporation Limited’, held by Labour Minister CV Ganesan, has been given to Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, Gingee KS Masthan, said a notification issued on Tuesday.

