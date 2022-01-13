STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin launches distribution of marriage aid with 8-gram gold coin, pension for retired temple priests

The marriage assistance includes an eight-gram gold coin in addition to cash assistance to over 94,700 women.

Published: 13th January 2022 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

DMK president and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

DMK president and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday launched a slew of welfare schemes including marriage aid with 8-gram gold coins for women and enhanced pension sum to retired temple priests.

The marriage assistance, being implemented through the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, includes an eight-gram gold coin in addition to cash assistance to over 94,700 women.

About Rs 762.23 crore has been sanctioned during 2021 - 22 fiscal to provide the aid.

The beneficiaries include 53,599 degree or diploma holders and 41,101 others.

Also, the CM virtually inaugurated the office of the district differently-abled welfare for Villupuram, built at a cost of Rs one crore on the premises of Villupuram collectorate.

Stalin launched the distribution of enhanced pension amount to eligible priests who retired after serving in various temples including those being managed by the State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department, at the Secretariat here.

The move would entail about 1,804 retired village temple priests to get a pension of Rs 4, 000 (as against Rs 3,000 in the past) each besides 100 Archakars, Odhuvars, Vedaparayanars, Arayars, Divya Prabandham reciters and musicians would receive a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 (as against Rs 1,000 in the past).

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi, HR & CE Minister P K Sekar Babu, Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and senior officials participated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu CM Tamil Nadu Temple Priests
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp