After seven months, active Covid cases in TN cross 1 lakh again

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Active cases of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu crossed the 1 lakh mark on Thursday with the State reporting 20,911 fresh cases. It took 210 days for the State to cross one lakh active cases. On June 17 last year, the State had 1,00,523 active cases before the figures began declining. The test postivity rate (TPR) was 9.0 per cent that day with 9,118 fresh cases.

Fresh cases in the State started increasing from December 29. Active cases then stood at 6,654, but within 13 days, it has hit 1,03,610. The State on Thursday also reported 25 deaths. The TPR was 13.3 per cent with testing of 1,56,402 samples.

Chennai reported 8,218 cases while neighbouring districts Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 2,030, 562 and 901 cases respectively. Chennai also crossed its second wave peak of 7,564 cases, registered on May 12,2021. The city might hit 50,000 active cases on Friday.

Meanwhile, the State confirmed 56 cases of Omicron variant. With this, the total confirmed Omicron cases in Tamil Nadu increased to 241. According to the media bulletin, the State had sent 76 samples for genome sequencing, of which 56 tested positive for Omicron and 13 for Delta.