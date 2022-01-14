STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

After seven months, active Covid cases in TN cross 1 lakh again

Chennai reported 8,218 cases while neighbouring districts Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 2,030, 562 and 901 cases respectively.

Published: 14th January 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

A make-shift Covid-19 ward set up in Chennai on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022

A make-shift Covid-19 ward set up in Chennai on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Active cases of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu crossed the 1 lakh mark on Thursday with the State reporting 20,911 fresh cases. It took 210 days for the State to cross one lakh active cases. On June 17 last year, the State had 1,00,523 active cases before the figures began declining. The test postivity rate (TPR) was 9.0 per cent that day with 9,118 fresh cases. 

Fresh cases in the State started increasing from December 29. Active cases then stood at 6,654, but within 13 days, it has hit 1,03,610. The State on Thursday also reported 25 deaths. The TPR was 13.3 per cent with testing of 1,56,402 samples. 

Chennai reported 8,218 cases while neighbouring districts Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 2,030, 562 and 901 cases respectively. Chennai also crossed its second wave peak of 7,564 cases, registered on May 12,2021. The city might hit 50,000 active cases on Friday. 

Meanwhile, the State confirmed 56 cases of Omicron variant. With this, the total confirmed Omicron cases in Tamil Nadu increased to 241. According to the media bulletin, the State had sent 76 samples for genome sequencing, of which 56 tested positive for Omicron and 13 for Delta. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID 19 COVID cases
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp