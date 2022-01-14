Bitter Pongal: TN govt returns tonnes of ‘spoiled’ jaggery

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid complaints that the government is providing poor-quality jaggery in Pongal gift hampers, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) has returned nearly 100 tonnes of the product to its suppliers.

While some foodgrain manufacturers alleged this was done as the jaggery was spoiled, the TNCSC maintained that it was only being replaced due to damage incurred during transportation. “Nine or 10 lots (each 10 tonnes) of damaged jaggery have been sent back. The old jaggery is being replaced in a few districts,” said TNCSC managing director S Prabhakar.

The government has sanctioned Rs 1,297 crore to provide Pongal gift hampers with 21 items to 2.16 crore ration cardholders. Officials from the Civil Supplies and Food Safety Department have inspected TNCSC godowns in many places and samples are being tested. “Following reports from Collectors in a few districts, pepper and a few other items that didn’t meet the government’s prescribed standards are also being sent back to the suppliers for replacement,” Prabhakar added.

Merchants accused the government of providing jaggery that doesn’t meet FSSAI standards. “Jaggery with high sugar content can’t retain its shape beyond seven to 10 days. Distributing sugar-mixed jaggery amounts to promoting adulterated products,” asserted Tamil Nadu Food Grains Merchants Association (TNFGMA) president SP Jayaprakasam.

‘Jaggery with sugar should not even be called jaggery’

“If we traders sold such shapeless, semi-solid jaggery, we would have been penalised by the Food Safety Department. Similar action must be taken against those responsible,” TNFGMA president SP Jayaprakasam said, adding that jaggery containing sugar shouldn’t even be called jaggery. The Food Safety Department, meanwhile, has maintained that even the “damaged” jaggery is safe for consumption, regardless of its shape.

“If there is any complaint, we will liaise with the TNCSC and look into it,” said P Senthil Kumar, commissioner of food safety and drug administration. Complaints were earlier raised by the AIADMK and a few other parties after semi-solid jaggery was distributed at ration shops in some districts.

The hampers were to be distributed in ‘Pongal gift bags’, which have incidentally been out of stock in Chennai and several other districts since Monday. Sources said bags are yet to be supplied for about 10 per cent of beneficiaries, and they have been asked to pick them up from ration shops by next Monday. “The last batch of gift hampers were sent on Thursday, and cardholders will get them within two or three days,” said Prabhakar.