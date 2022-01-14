Coimbatore: Two SIs transferred for failing to save migrant worker from mob lynching

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two sub-inspectors attached to Alandurai police station were transferred to the district armed reserve for failing to rescue a migrant worker who was tied up by a group of farmers at Chithirai Chavadi after he trespassed into their land on Monday night.

According to sources, upon receiving information of about the trespass, Kanagaraj reached the place, but failed to rescue him. Also, Thangaraj, who was at the station had reportedly failed to report the incident to the higher officials. The worker, who was thrashed by the farmers, died and farmers dumped the body in a water body. Ten farmers were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

Further, a special Sub-Inspector and a Head Constable attached to Pollachi West Police Station were placed under suspension over complaints of corruption. According to sources, the cops used to block vehicles, especially cattle-laden trucks, on Meenkarai Road and demand bribe from drivers. Recently, the two were caught in a video receiving bribe. Following this, SP S Selvanagarathinam ordered an inquiry.