STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Two SIs transferred for failing to save migrant worker from mob lynching

According to sources, upon receiving information of about the trespass, Kanagaraj reached the place, but failed to rescue him.

Published: 14th January 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Transferred

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two sub-inspectors attached to Alandurai police station were transferred to the district armed reserve for failing to rescue a migrant worker who was tied up by a group of farmers at Chithirai Chavadi after he trespassed into their land on Monday night.

According to sources, upon receiving information of about the trespass, Kanagaraj reached the place, but failed to rescue him. Also, Thangaraj, who was at the station had reportedly failed to report the incident to the higher officials. The worker, who was thrashed by the farmers, died and farmers dumped the body in a water body. Ten farmers were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

Further, a special Sub-Inspector and a Head Constable attached to Pollachi West Police Station were placed under suspension over complaints of corruption. According to sources, the cops used to block vehicles, especially cattle-laden trucks, on Meenkarai Road and demand bribe from drivers. Recently, the two were caught in a video receiving bribe. Following this, SP S Selvanagarathinam ordered an inquiry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
migrant worker Mob Lynching
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp