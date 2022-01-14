STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cuddalore: Abused girl jumps off railway bridge

Two persons including a woman was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl in Panruti. Search is on to nab two more accused.

Published: 14th January 2022 05:20 AM

POCSO, child abuse

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Two persons including a woman was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl in Panruti. Search is on to nab two more accused. Upset over the fact that her parents condemned her for the incident, the girl jumped off a railway bridge and was admitted to a hospital with leg injuries.

In the inquiry, it was found that a month ago, the girl went to Yercaud with college principal K Nisha (32), correspondent David, guest lecturers D Anbarasan (32), Prem and few more students for a camp. Later, the above-mentioned persons went to the girls’ room and started consuming liquor. At that time, the male staff misbehaved with those girls. “When the girl’s parents came to know about the incident, they scolded her. Upset about it, she jumped off the bridge,” said a police official.

Comments

