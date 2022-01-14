Disposed 97% of files that came to my desk: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Presenting a status report about his government’s performance over the past eight months, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that he had cleared 97 per cent of files that came to his table and would fulfill all the promises made to the people. I’ve also asked my cabinet colleagues to clear files expeditiously, the CM said.

“I’m not a CM who rules from the secretariat. I have been moving with people to know their pulse. From corona ward to areas with waist-deep flood water to ration shops and police station, I’ve been visiting people wherever they are,” Stalin said.

Of 1,641 announcements made during governor’s address, revised budget for 2021-22, demands for grants of various departments, and under rule 110, GOs have been issued for 1,238 or 75 per cent of the announcements.

The CM also referred to successful implementation of Illam Thedi Kalvi and Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam schemes, DA hike given to 18.30 government employees, teachers, and pensioners, waiver of Rs.2,000-crore women SHG loans and jewel loans of 13.50 lakh families, 48-hour medical aid for accident victims, and free bus ride for women, among other welfare measures.

