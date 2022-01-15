STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy tests positive for COVID-19, remains in home isolation

Former Puducherry CM Narayanasamy has taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccination and also got his booster dose a few days ago.

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Former Puducherry chief minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Narayanasamy has taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccination and also got his booster dose a few days ago.

In a Facebook post, the former chief minister said he had tested COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms.

The former chief minister also said he had isolated himself at home and asked all those who had been in contact with him to get themselves tested and isolate themselves at home as well.

A spokesman of the Health department told PTI that Narayanasamy had tested negative at the end of a rapid antigen test but then tested positive for the infection at the end of the RT-PCR test.

The spokesman said coronavirus has been spreading quite fast in Puducherry over the last few days now.

He said that although the number of fresh cases had been on the rise, the number of patients getting hospitalised was far less than those in home isolation.

"This could be due to vaccination people had taken against the virus," the spokesman said.

