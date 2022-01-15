Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Flagged off by Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, P Moorthy and Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan in the presence of District Collector S Aneesh Sekhar, the jallikattu event in Palamedu began with cheering applause here on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Earlier, an oath was taken by the tamers administered by the Collector. Around 700 bulls and 300 tamers have been permitted to take part in the event after proper scrutiny and medical tests.

The tamers and bulls were selected through randomisation and were issued a slip containing a QR code. A total of 10 rounds would be taking place, with each round lasting for one hour. About 50 tamers, who have taken double dose vaccination and have COVID negative certificate, would be permitted for each round. While the same rule applies for the bull owners, they have been permitted to bring only one helper.

Tensions prevailed at the beginning of round one of the event, as there was no adherence to the instructions passed by the Collector. Following the warning given by Minister Moorthy, the event continued peacefully.

As of 11 am, two rounds were completed and the third round was underway. As many as 50 tamers were permitted in round one in which 81 bulls were unleashed. Of the 50 tamers, three qualified to the next round. Two people including a bull owner and a spectator were injured in round one and were rushed for first aid in the nearby medical center. Similarly, seven tamers qualified from the second round to the next rounds. The top two players tamed five bulls each and were on a tie, while the second two players tamed three bulls each and the last three players tamed two bulls each.

While the best bull tamer would be gifted with a new car sponsored by the Chief Minister MK Stalin, the owner of the best bull would receive a two-wheeler sponsored by DMK Youth Wing Secretary and MLA Udhyanidhi Stalin. The winning tamers and bull owners in each round were also rewarded with gold coins, home appliances, cash prizes, clothes, mobile phones, sweet boxes and bicycles among other gifts.

In a bid to ensure compliance to stand operating procedures of Covid-19 and prevent untoward incidents, as many as 1,000 police personnel have been deployed at various points. A veterinary team of 11 members designated for medical examination of bulls have also been deployed alongside the medical teams stationed to treat the injured tamers and spectators. Members of Indian Red Cross Society have also volunteered for evacuation duty and other such works.