Madras HC confirms life sentence of two in 2015 woman’s murder case

Though there were a few minor contradictions in the statements of some of the witnesses, the same was not sufficient to say the prosecution did not prove the duo’s guilt beyond doubt, the judges added

Published: 16th January 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 05:57 AM

Madras High Court.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court this week confirmed the life sentence imposed on a duo for murdering a home-alone woman in 2015. In separate verdicts passed dismissing the appeals filed by the duo- V Shyamala and R Ramesh of Madurai- challenging their conviction, a Division Bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and G Jayachandran held that the trial court had rightly found the duo guilty.

According to the prosecution, Shyamala, a tailor, had conspired with Ramesh, a driver, to kill a young woman Pavithra, when she was alone at her house in November 2015. They stabbed her in the neck multiple times, stole her jewellery, and fled the spot. 

