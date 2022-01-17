STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'A few Amma Canteens should offer free food during lockdown': Plea by homeless in Tiruchy

Some homeless people depending on small earnings also raised concerns about the possible extension of the lockdown

Published: 17th January 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

A homeless man taking a nap with his dog near the Tiruchy railway junction on Sunday

A homeless man taking a nap with his dog near the Tiruchy railway junction on Sunday. (Photo| Jose K Joseph, EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With most small eateries and tea stalls remaining closed on Sunday, many destitutes were found waiting near the railway junction, Srirangam, and other transport locations for good samaritans to get some food. Though a few of them got food from some kind-hearted people, many others took a nap on an empty stomach.

“Both of us are visually challenged and we reached Tiruchy on Saturday night. We don’t have much money with us. Therefore, we decided to spend the whole day near the Cantonment. We hope that someone would come and offer food. It would be a great help if the government considers offering food free of cost through a few Amma Canteens during the lockdown,” said Manickam who came with his wife Selvi from Coimbatore. Both of them are visually challenged.

Some homeless people depending on small earnings also raised concerns about the possible extension of the lockdown.

“I make a maximum of Rs 100 a day. But, I didn’t get any income in the last three days due to Pongal. Since I am old, I am not able to go for any other work. Thus, the lockdown would often affect many people like me. But, I am glad that we are having the lockdown only for a day. If the government decides to extend the lockdown, the authorities should consider offering some assistance for us,” said Chinnaswamy, a cobbler staying near Tiruchy railway junction.

Some of the homeless staying near market areas also expressed concerns about the lockdown. “I didn’t have any breakfast or lunch. I had tea in the morning and decided to take a nap in my cycle rickshaw. I would have some food on Monday. Since the government is having the lockdown only for a day, I am able to adjust with that. But, I am worried about the increasing cases in the city. If it compels the authorities to impose more regulation, many people like us would struggle to make a living. In fact, it would be a great help if the government considers offering free food to senior citizens through Amma canteens. Such a decision can help several people who end up on the streets due to personal reasons and other issues,” said S Basha, a cycle rickshaw rider and senior citizen staying near Big Bazaar street.

