Despite price rise in cotton, garment manufacturers of Tiruppur hesitate to use man-made fibre

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Garment manufacturers, except a few, are reluctant to move towards man-made fabrics even though price of cotton yarn is hovering above Rs 350 per kilogram. A Kondasamy, partner in Aviram Knitters, said, "There is a big market for man-made fibres in India and around the world as they offer several advantages."

"These fabrics (except polyester) are mostly biodegradable and offer much more comfort than cotton fabrics. Even many fabrics offer cool temperatures to the human body. Most importantly, modern technology and textile processing have made the fabric softer than cotton. These fabrics have moisture retainability, which helps absorb wetness," he added.

According to sources, consumption of cotton yarn is around 700 tons per day in the garment industry in Tiruppur. But, the entire consumption of man-made fabrics is 2,000 tons per year.

Explaining reasons why garment units are reluctant in using man-made fabrics, general manager of Alagendran Exports, Thirunavukarasu, said, "Traditionally we flourished in the cotton yarn market. Processing technique is different from cotton yarn and man-made fibres. Besides, we haven’t received orders for man-made products."

Elaborating, treasurer of Tiruppur Exporters Association P Mohan said, "Tiruppur garment industry is comprised of small, medium and bigger garment units. Cotton yarn is the foundation of the industry and this why units refuse to move towards man-made fibres and fabrics. In of processing, man-made fabrics need a different process. Dyeing units refuse to take risks."

"Among man-made fabrics, viscose is widely used but there are several concerns. Viscose is a delicate fabric, and many dyers claim that after dyeing the fabric loses strength. Besides, colour correction is a problem in man-made fabrics. In terms of shrinkage, cotton has 5 per cent, viscose has 7 per cent. If the dyeing isn’t proper, it increases to 12 per cent,' he added.

Cotton yarn

According to sources, consumption of cotton yarn is around 700 tons per day in the garment industry in Tiruppur