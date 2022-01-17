Education department to upgrade 165 schools across Tamil Nadu for academic year 2022-23

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In accordance with the district Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) suggestion, 165 government middle and high schools across Tamil Nadu are set to be upgraded for the academic year of 2022-23.

The Department of School Education has sought details such as student strength and infrastructure. The CEO has suggested schools in Pappanaickenpudur, Maniyakarampalayam in the city and Kembannaickenpalayam at Annur block for upgrade, sources said.

A school education department official told The New Indian Express, "Based on the headmaster's request, 15 schools across the district were inspected. We suggested three schools to the education department and their details will be sent to Chennai." She added, the list of schools to be upgraded may be released in May.

Welcoming this move, the Tamil Nadu Government High and Higher Secondary School Graduate Teacher Association State treasurer T Arulanandham told The New Indian Express, "Several schools in Coimbatore were upgraded by the earlier regime. But laboratory facilities, additional classrooms, etc were not provided."

According to Arulanandham, "Even upgraded schools lack regular headmasters, non-teaching staff and teachers. As a result, students suffer without adequate facilities. Due to of staff, nearby school teachers go to upgraded schools on a rotation basis. This is the ground reality in upgraded schools."

He demanded that before upgrading the schools, the government should ensure basic facilities are provided.