Jallikattu event shifted from Azhagumalai in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur, villagers upset

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Villagers and organisers were disappointed after a jallikattu event was shifted from Azhagumalai to Madhapur in Palladam.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Azhagumalai Jallikattu Bull Welfare Association President S Palanisamy said, "For the past five years, we had been conducting the jallikattu at Azhagumalai. But this time, when we petitioned Tiruppur District Collector K Vineeth to seek his approval for the event, we didn't get a response."

He further said, "A local official inspected the site and cited that there were law and order issues here, as several political parties opposed the event. He claimed that the event can be shifted to Madhapur village in Palladam. We have a large open space in Azhagumalai village and necessary infrastructure for the event. If the event is shifted, it could be problematic for both locals and organisers."