STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Job scam: Suspended Tamil Nadu dairy department official under DVAC scanner

The suspended official, when he was directed to inquire into malpractices in a few District Cooperative Milk Producers Unions, allegedly delayed reports willfully, to help persons in the scam.

Published: 17th January 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

Image used for representation (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With former dairy minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji recently being released on bail in a job scam case, another top official of the dairy department, who is under suspension, has been brought under the scanner of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC).

Official sources said DVAC received complaints on a few dairy officials amassing wealth disproportionate to their known source of income and they are being examined. "A few officials in the rank of Deputy Registrars have purchased land parcels worth crores. The relevant documents are being retrieved," added the official.

On July 31 last year, the State government suspended an officer in the rank of Deputy Registrar from dairy development department and transferred an Additional Milk Commissioner, reducing his cadre rank from Regional Deputy Milk Commissioner to Deputy Milk Commissioner.

The suspended official, when he was directed to inquire into malpractices in a few District Cooperative Milk Producers Unions, allegedly delayed reports willfully, to help persons involved in the scam.

When contacted, Aavin and dairy department officials remained tight-lipped. “Several cases are pending before Madras High Court in connection with charges framed against a few dairy officers. The matter is being looked into,” officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DVAC KT Rajenthra Bhalaji TN job scam
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp