Job scam: Suspended Tamil Nadu dairy department official under DVAC scanner

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With former dairy minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji recently being released on bail in a job scam case, another top official of the dairy department, who is under suspension, has been brought under the scanner of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC).

Official sources said DVAC received complaints on a few dairy officials amassing wealth disproportionate to their known source of income and they are being examined. "A few officials in the rank of Deputy Registrars have purchased land parcels worth crores. The relevant documents are being retrieved," added the official.

On July 31 last year, the State government suspended an officer in the rank of Deputy Registrar from dairy development department and transferred an Additional Milk Commissioner, reducing his cadre rank from Regional Deputy Milk Commissioner to Deputy Milk Commissioner.

The suspended official, when he was directed to inquire into malpractices in a few District Cooperative Milk Producers Unions, allegedly delayed reports willfully, to help persons involved in the scam.

When contacted, Aavin and dairy department officials remained tight-lipped. “Several cases are pending before Madras High Court in connection with charges framed against a few dairy officers. The matter is being looked into,” officials said.