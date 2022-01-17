Solar panels to help curb sand theft from TN godowns after owners snap power to evade CCTV

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Though installation of CCTV cameras was ordered at sealed godowns storing beach sand minerals to curb thefts, the brazen disconnection of electricity supply to the godowns by their owners has laid to waste the government's efforts to safeguard the minerals. With owners of the mineral companies going to such lengths to evade CCTV surveillance, the district administration has decided to install solar panels at the godowns.

As many as 11 godown premises that stored beach sand minerals were sealed in 2017 following an assessment conducted by a committee headed by Satyabrata Sahoo as per court directions. However, break-ins and mineral thefts at several godowns ensued. The state government on September 20 last year, through a G.O., authorised the Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari Collectors to conduct reassessment and validate the quantum of heavy minerals stocked in each godown and install CCTV cameras on the premises.

Accordingly, 103 CCTV cameras were installed at 11 sealed premises in Thoothukudi district at a cost of Rs 25 lakh sourced from the District Minerals Foundation Trust (DMFT). "However, except for one company on Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli National Highway, owners of all other beach mineral companies snapped power supply to the CCTV cameras installed in the sealed godowns. Some had even openly refused to provide power supply when we had gone to install the cameras," a senior official noted.

Subsequently, Thermal police booked S Vaikundarajan for allegedly snapping power supply to VVM godowns at Mullakadu part II village, and Muthiahpuram police booked BMC godown owners S Sugumar and his wife S Kalaiyarasi on the same charges.

VVM godowns manager C Sakthi Ganapathy told TNIE the officials had not provided them any written letter seeking permission to install CCTV cameras. However, the officials noted no further permission was required as the government had passed an order in this regard. With the company owners not cooperating with the order, the district administration has decided to install solar panels at the godowns at a cost of Rs 20 lakh from the DMFT fund.

Another senior official told TNIE, "We have procured 54 solar panels of 150-watts capacity each and a 1,000 watts inverter. The installation process is underway and it might be completed in a week. However, the safety of the solar panels and the CCTV cameras is still uncertain. We will set up a control room at the Collectorate to monitor footage of the godowns 24x7."

Several godowns not even sealed

Of the 11 godown premises sealed in Thoothukudi, only four had been sealed properly following the reassessment in November 2020. The officials reasoned that the iron shutters of the godowns were damaged. Sources claim several revenue and police officials were in collusion with the sand mining barons in the district. Taluk-level committee convenor Tahsildar Justin was issued a strict warning last November for his connivance with the company owners. "Though top officials had recommended his transfer from the region, no action followed," an offical source said. Meanwhile, Collector Dr K Senthil Raj has ordered the taluk-level committees to seal the 11 premises and install CCTV cameras along with solar panels before January 18.

Tonnes of minerals looted after reassessment

A recent inspection by the Geology and Mines Department Assistant Director (in-charge) C Sugatha Rahim and other officials, at a sealed godown belonging to Beach Mineral (Sand) company (BMC) in Mullakadu-II, revealed that all minerals in the facility was illegally shifted after breaking the seals, and snapping the CCTV camera connections.

In a report submitted to the court, the special investigation team headed by Satyabrata Sahoo had recorded 17,240 tonnes of semi-processed garnet, 2,404 tonnes of processed ilmenite sand and 87 tonnes of processed garnet. Following a complaint given by Assistant Director (Mines), a case was registered against BMC owners S Sugumar and S Kalaiarasi. It was in a godown at Pottalkadu owned by the duo that three persons were arrested last week for attempting to steal garnet. This was the third godown in the district to be broken-into for unlawful transportation of the sealed mineral stocks, following BMC's Arasoor godown and VVM's Mullakadu godown.



Environmental activist V Gunaselan urged the state government to take strict action against the mining barons for stealing the minerals from the sealed godowns, even as a case is pending in this regard. "Moreover, the government should strictly punish the officials suspected of working hand in glove with the miners," he said.