STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government's free-to-air television channel fails to score among students, teachers

A technical staff from Kalvi channel, on condition of anonymity, said that Rs 7 lakh was allotted to design an app but the move was cancelled because of bickering among officials.

Published: 17th January 2022 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

digital, online classes

Representational image (Express Illustrations | Somyadip Sinha)

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the State reverting to the online mode of teaching once again due to the spiralling of Covid-19 cases, the focus is on Kalvi Tholaikaatchi, a free-to-air television channel run by the government for school students.

Despite being a powerful medium, the channel does not have the desired impact on students because of poor packaging of content and some technical issues, allege teachers.

K Saravanan (name changed), a teacher in a middle school in Coimbatore, told The New Indian Express, "The lessons are not telecast as per schedule because of which students do not get what they want on time. To offset this, video lessons are hosted in the channel's official YouTube page. Here again, students are put to difficulty as the play list of files/lessons is not in a sequence."

A technical staff from Kalvi channel, on condition of anonymity, said, "At the time of preparing for the channel launch, in 2019, we proposed to create an app. A sum of Rs 7 lakh was allotted to design and develop the app through a private firm. But the move was cancelled because of bickering among officials."

He said the government should revive the plan for the app. "Some private and a few government school teachers are earning money by running a fake Kalvi channel app. They are charging money from students by stating that they can follow Kalvi channel live through the app, and are monetising the hits under Google partnership programme. Believing in them, several students are using this app and are paying for old video lessons," he added.

Art Teacher Welfare Association president SA Rajkumar alleged that a few school teachers are uploading Kalvi channel videos on their websites that are monetised by Google AdSense and sharing the link in students’ and teachers' WhatsApp groups for earning money.

He said students are forced to see advertisements for gaming  and dating applications, which distract them and affect their future. He urged the school education department to take stringent action against teachers who are using Kalvi channel video lessons' commercially.

When contacted, joint director of school education department, K Sridevi who is also the  special officer for Kalvi channel, said she would initiate corrective measures after consulting with senior officials in the school education department. Repeated attempts to reach education department commissioner R Nandakumar went in vain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalvi Tholaikaatchi YouTube Tamil Nadu students channel
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp