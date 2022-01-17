STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian cites COVID death data, urges public to get vaccinated

Chengalpattu recorded 2,701, Tiruvallur 1,273, and Kancheepuram 831 cases on Sunday and they constitute 57.5 per cent of Tamil Nadu's cases.

Published: 17th January 2022

Health Minister Ma. Subramaniam, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and GCC Commissioner inspect the Covid Care Centre in Chennai

Health Minister Ma. Subramaniam, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and GCC Commissioner inspect the Covid Care Centre in Chennai. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday inaugurated an exclusive 300-bed facility for frontline workers including police, and government workers.The State has 8,018 people hospitalised for COVID treatment and has a total of 1,42,476 active cases.

While, Chennai continues to record the highest ever single day cases, on Sunday the city recorded 8,987 fresh cases. Chennai reported 7,564 cases on a single day during the second wave on May 12 last year, which it has surpassed on Thursday with 8,218 cases. Meanwhile, Chengalpattu recorded 2,701, Tiruvallur 1,273, and Kancheepuram 831 cases on Sunday. They constitute 57.5 per cent of Tamil Nadu's cases.

Chennai's test positivity rate continues to rise with 30 per cent being recorded as per January 15 data while Chengelpet registered 28.5 per cent, Tiruvallur 27.5 per cent, Krishnagiri 18.6 per cent and Coimbatore 18.3 per cent.

Separate facilities have been earmarked for healthcare workers, police personnel and other frontline workers in COVID Care Centers, Stanley Medical College and Hospital and ESI hospital, the Health Minister said. A new 2,000-bed COVID care center will be functional at Athipet in Ambattur  soon.

Speaking about the mortality rate, he said there are about 10-20 daily deaths on an average due to COVID-19 and a majority of the deaths are among the unvaccinated. Hence, it is important to get vaccinated. On Sunday, the State recorded  22 deaths. He also inspected the COVID Care Center ar Nandambakkam Trade Center as the cases increased in the State.

The 19th mega vaccination camp will be organised next Saturday at 50,000 centres. The booster dose drive for elderly and frontline workers is ongoing. He also said the impact of the complete lockdown will be seen in the coming weeks. 

