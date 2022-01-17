Tamil Nadu police collect Rs 3.45 crore since January 7 in COVID-19 fines 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police has so far collected Rs 3.45 crore in fines from violators of COVID-19 norms across the State since January 7 and over 300 vehicles were confiscated for breaking night curfew in Chennai.

Patrols were led by senior police officials in the city from Saturday 10 pm to Sunday 5 am, filing 103 cases and seizing 307 vehicles (280 two-wheelers, 16 autorickshaws, and 11 light motor vehicles) for breaking night curfew. For failing to wear masks, over 1.64 lakh people were fined and approx 2,000 people were fined for not maintaining social distance. In addition, 1,552 people were fined for overcrowding.

According to a police statement, since January 6, a total fine of Rs 10,93,800 was collected for violating Covid-19 restrictions and 5,469 cases were registered for not wearing face masks.

