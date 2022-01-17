STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two sub-inspectors, constable suspended over custodial death in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal

DIG (Salem range) Praveen Kumar Abinapu, based on the recommendation from Namakkal SP Saroj Kumar Thakur, placed three police officers under suspension on Sunday.

Custodial death

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

SALEM: Three police personnel, including two sub-inspectors, were placed under suspension on Sunday in connection with the alleged custodial death of a 45-year-old disabled man on Wednesday. Prabhakaran (45) and his wife Hamsala (32), of Karuppur, were arrested along with four others by Senthamangalam police in connection with a theft and remanded in the Namakkal Sub-jail.

On January 12, he suffered from health issues and was rushed to the Salem Government Hospital, where he died.

On Thursday, Prabhakaran's family and VCK workers staged a protest in front of the Salem Collectorate, alleging that he died due to custodial torture. They also demanded action against people involved in the incident.

Namakkal SP Saroj Kumar Thakur and other police personnel held talks with VCK cadre and Prabhakaran's relatives. The cadre demanded compensation and government employment for one of Prabhakaran’s family members and suspension of personnel responsible for the death.

The police assured them they would take action and despite assurances, family members refused to accept Prabhakaran’s body.

DIG (Salem range) Praveen Kumar Abinapu, based on the recommendation from Thakur, placed three police officers under suspension on Sunday. The suspended officers include constable Kulandhaivel and sub-inspectors Poongodi and Chandira. A case has been booked under Section 174 in The Code Of Criminal Procedure (Inquiry by Magistrate into cause of death).

