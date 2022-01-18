STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alanganallur brothers steal jallikattu show on home turf

For two brothers of Alanganallur, their home soil has been a memorable ‘hunting ground’ since 2019 for they have each won prizes in the jallikattu games since 2019. 

Published: 18th January 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

‘Jallikattu brothers’ Ranjithkumar & Ramkumar

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: For two brothers of Alanganallur, their home soil has been a memorable ‘hunting ground’ since 2019 for they have each won prizes in the jallikattu games since 2019.  K Ramkumar (23) was notably the winner of the 2019 Jallikattu held in Alanganallur.

This year, at the same place, he tamed 19 bulls and secured second place and a bike sponsored by DMK Youth Wing Secretary and Chepakkam MLA Udhyanidhi Stalin. His brother K Ranjithkumar (25) was crowned the winner in the jallikattu held at Alanganallur in 2020, after taming 16 bulls. 

Speaking to TNIE, Ramkumar said he tamed 16 bulls in round five and the remaining three bulls in the sixth and final rounds respectively on Monday. “I tamed 16 bulls and got the first place in 2019. The same year, I also participated in the Anbil Jallikattu in Tiruchy and got first place,” he said. He stated that he came from a family of farmers in Alanganallur.

“Raising bulls and participating in jallikattu is more about pride than the prize. It is to showcase our tradition. The sport is popular across the globe. Participating in jallikattu is like giving respect to ancient Tamil tradition,” he said.

Man tames seven bulls for his fiance
Taking a leaf out of the book of ancient warriors, R Vijay (26), a resident of Kurvithurai, tamed seven bulls on Monday for his fiancee T Manisha. They will get married within a month. Vijay, a computer science graduate, is now engaged in agriculture. Talking to TNIE, he said, “My fiancee wanted me to tame bulls. To show my confidence and valour to her, I participated in the event and received prizes and gold coins.”

Alanganallur jallikattu
