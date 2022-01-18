Centre bins TN's Republic Day tableau, Stalin miffed 

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s tableau proposal for the ensuing Republic Day parade in New Delhi was rejected by the Centre on Monday. It has evoked widespread disappointment in the State. That the experts’ committee had asked TN officials to portray ‘some freedom fighters of national fame’ in the tableau has drawn flak from all quarters because the tableau proposed by Tamil Nadu has the portraits of well-known freedom fighters such as Subramania Bharathi, VO Chidambaranar, Rani Velu Nachiyar and Maruthu Brothers, among others.

The move follows a similar rejection by the Centre of proposals by Kerala and West Bengal. Expressing his deep disappointment, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday sought the immediate intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include TN’s tableau showcasing the freedom fighters of the State in the R-Day Parade.

“Exclusion of the tableau will deeply hurt the sentiments and patriotic feelings of the people of Tamil Nadu. That the committee decided to ignore and reject all the seven designs shown to it as per the modifications suggested by its members is unacceptable. This is a matter of grave concern for the State of Tamil Nadu and its people,” the Chief Minister said in his letter to the Prime Minister.

Stalin said Tamil Nadu was not called for the fourth round of meetings and it was informed that the State has been left out while shortlisting. Sources said during the previous DMK regime, too, TN was denied an opportunity but was later included after then Information Minister Parithi Ilamvazhuthi wrote to the Centre.

The Ministry of Defence had proposed the theme of the tableaux for the parade as ‘India @ 75 - Freedom Struggle, Ideas @ 75, Achievements @ 75, Actions @ 75, & Resolve @ 75’. “Tamil Nadu had submitted sketches choosing the theme ‘Tamil Nadu in the Freedom Struggle’ depicting the renowned freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu,” said Stalin.

The representatives of the State appeared before the expert committee thrice. In the first meeting, the expert committee expressed satisfaction about TN’s theme. The design depicted freedom fighters of Tamil Nadu during the British Raj in the front and during the East India company’s period at the back of the tableau.

Official sources said during the discussions for the selection of the tableau, the central committee members described VO Chidambaranar as a ‘businessman’ and asked why should importance be given to him. The members had also asked about Velu Nachiyar and wondered why she looked like Jhansi Ki Rani, and that Tamil attire should be given to the portrait.

Meanwhile, responding to the charges against the Central government, BJP State president K Annamalai said in Karur, “Opposition parties have been spreading misinformation. In the 10-stage process, not all States got the opportunity. Only 15 states were given the nod to participate. Tamil Nadu is the only state that had received the opportunity to take part in the parade for three consecutive years after J&K,” he said.

Experts’ panel asks TN to portray ‘freedom fighters of national fame’ in tableau that has well-known figures such as Subramania Bharathi, VOC and Rani Velu Nachiyar