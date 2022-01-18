Ma Subramanian flags possibility of Covid cases going up in TN after Pongal holidays

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday warned of the possibility of a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases in the State, post Pongal. The rate at which Covid cases spread had dropped marginally during the last two days.

“While there has been an increase of about 2,000 cases per day over the last one week, the count only increased by nine or 10 in the past two days. It could be because of Pongal holidays, due to which many people did not come for testing.

The numbers might see a rise once the holidays end,” said the Minister. On Monday, the State recorded 23,443 fresh cases, which is 532 cases less than Sunday’s number. While 1,36,559 people were tested on Sunday, 1,35,751 people came up for tests on Monday.

The Minister said districts might witness a rise in cases too, as a lot of people from Chennai had travelled to their hometowns for the festival. The spread is high in Chennai and it accounts for 39.46 per cent of active cases.

With 8,591 fresh cases, State capital records its highest single-day spike

Chennai continues to record the highest-ever single-day cases. On Monday, the capital city recorded 8,591 fresh cases. During the second wave, Chennai’s highest single-day jump was 7,564 cases, reported on May 12 last year. The city surpassed it on Thursday with 8,218 cases.

Ever since, cases have been on the rise. “Just like the first and second waves, cases will begin to reduce in Chennai and start increasing among other districts. Especially because several people have gone to their hometowns for Pongal. Also, we will not see any problem in government facilities this time.

The virus is mild among the vaccinated and facilities too have been ramped up, following the second wave,” said retired director of Tamil Nadu’s public health, Dr K Kolandaswamy. The districts with highest test positivity rate are Chennai (29.7 per cent), Chengalpattu (27.5 per cent), Tiruvallur (24.2 per cent), Coimbatore (19.9 per cent) and Krishnagiri (19.2 per cent).

The 19th mega vaccination camp will be organised next Saturday at 50,000 centres. “Tenkasi and Tirunelveli have the highest vaccine hesitancy. While 77 per cent population were administered the first dose in both the districts, 46 per cent got the second dose in Tirunelveli and 55 per cent in Tenkasi,” said the health minister.

He also said the government has completed 100 per cent first dose of vaccination for State-run school students aged 15-18. In private schools and other institutions such as polytechnic colleges, students are being vaccinated. The government is also running a door-to-door campaign.