NEET: All-party delegation from TN meets Home Minister Amit Shah

To the demand for Central assistance for rain-hit areas, Amit Shah said he would see to it that the assistance is released by January 31.

Published: 18th January 2022 05:28 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a few attempts, a delegation of all-party MPs from Tamil Nadu on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at New Delhi and submitted a memorandum seeking exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu. They also reiterated the demand for early disbursal of Rs 6,230.45 crore sought as Central assistance for carrying out restoration works in rain-affected areas. 

Talking to reporters after meeting the Union Minister, DMK leader TR Baalu said, “The Union Minister has promised to discuss the NEET issue with the Union Health Minister as well as Education Minister and inform the decision to Chief Minister MK Stalin.” To the demand for Central assistance for rain-hit areas, Amit Shah said he would see to it that the assistance is released by January 31.

Questioned whether the Union Home Minister had apologised for his inability to meet the delegation on earlier occasions, Baalu said, “Indeed, Amit Shah had conveyed his inability to meet us earlier. It was due to his work burden the meeting was postponed.  The media should not attribute motives to it.”

When Amit Shah failed to meet the Tamil Nadu delegation, Chief Minister MK Stalin had condemned it saying, “The denial of audience to people’s representatives is against democratic ethos.”  Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, in his letter to the Union Home Minister, reiterated the demand for early disbursal of the Central assistance. 

“The State government has disbursed compensation to the victims of the flood and farmers whose crops have been affected in the floods from the State funds. It will be of immense help to the people of the State if NDRF assistance for the flood damage is released urgently,” Stalin said.

