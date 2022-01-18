Puducherry Raj Nivas building 'unsafe', office and residence of LG to be shifted out soon

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The 250-year-old Raj Nivas building housing the office cum residence of the Puducherry Lt Governor has become unsafe, said PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan. The office and residence of the Lt Governor will be shifted to an alternative place at the earliest.

Raj Nivas has to be vacated as it is unsafe after the terrace and sides have become weak, Lakshminarayanan told The New Indian Express.

This majestic two-storeyed public building overlooking a garden was reconstructed by the French from 1766 to 1768 after it was demolished by the British. Since then it always functioned as the Governor’s office cum residence, said A Arul of INTACH.

Now, the safety of the building has become a concern. In the last six months, the building has been witnessing the decaying of the wooden rafters that support the madras terrace roof and they have been falling due to moisture, PWD sources said. A few rafters have fallen in recent months on the first floor of the two-storied building, causing concerns about its safety. One of the rafters fell on the dining hall, following which certain portions of the false ceiling were removed and examined. A number of wooden rafters have decayed, following which the ceiling has been kept supported with props, said an official. In all these years, the building has been maintained by the PWD with minor repairs, but so far it has never been renovated or retrofitted, sources said.

“We are considering the Marie building on Beach road for the Lt Governor’s office, while we are on the lookout for a suitable place for her residence,” said Lakshminarayanan shortly after a high-level meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

There has been a suggestion to host the Lt Governor in the Judges Guest House, constructed after the demolition of the Old Court buildings, also on Beach road. However, it will require the concurrence of the Madras High Court. Only after the Chief Minister holds discussions with the Lt Governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, will a decision be taken, he said. If she gives the green signal, then the Madras High Court will be approached. The newly constructed Marie building will be ready in about a month’s time, following which the Lt Governor’s office can be shifted there.

PWD officials are anxious to vacate Raj Nivas soon keeping in mind the sudden collapse of the iconic Marie building in November 2014.

However, no decision has been taken on whether to go for restoration or reconstruction of the building, said Lakshminarayanan. A decision will be taken based on expert opinions, he said. Funding is not an issue as funds under Smart City for restoration and reconstruction of heritage buildings can be utilised for the purpose or negotiated loans can be availed, said Lakshminarayanan.

The Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar has discussed it with INTACH, which responded that it will have to thoroughly examine the building before giving an opinion, said Arul.

Meanwhile, the PWD has taken the opinion of experts who say that it is not advisable to go for retrofitting, said PWD sources. On September 13, 2021, Professor BN Rao, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, visited Puducherry and made a scientific analysis. Besides, A R Santha Kumar former Dean Civil Engineerng Department, Anna University, and Godhandaraman, former Head of Civil Engineering, Pondicherry Engineering College, also had earlier given their opinion. They had suggested reconstruction after the demolition of the building.

A proposal has been submitted to the government for a policy decision on whether to go for demolition and reconstruction or for retrofitting. Retrofitting involves a higher cost to preserve the building and will last for 10 to 15 years. On the other hand, reconstruction after demolition will ensure the building lasts for at least 50 years, maintains the PWD.