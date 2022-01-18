Soon, Maths to not be a problem for students

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Maths is a subject most students dread. To make life easy for them, Samagra Shiksha has come up with Magizh Kanitham (Learning Mathematics with Joy), an activity-based learning method that will kindle students' interest in the subject and help them understand it easier. The teaching method will be implemented in 6,948 government middle schools across the State soon.

In the first step, Maths teachers will be given school education online training on January 20 and 21.

An official in the district Samagra Shiksha told TNIE, "Earlier, assessment test was conducted by BRTEs in middle schools. The results showed that students fared poorly in basic concepts such as addition, subtraction, multiplication and division. To rectify it, officials prepared Magizh Kanitham activity which teach basic mathematics, algebra, and geometry through180-minute videos. It would help students who find it difficult to understand Maths," she said.

M Murugan, a Maths teacher in a government middle school in Karamadai block, expressed hope that Magizh Kanitham activity would help students. "Majority of students do not show interest in Mathematics, as they feel the subject is hard. In reality, they are struggling to understand the concepts. So, teachers should try to teach formulae, sums, etc in simplified method. Before that, teachers should analyse the students and how they understand mathematics," he explained.