STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Caste debate emerges with appointment of professor in Tamil Nadu's Periyar University

While a group of professors alleged seniors were sidelined, outfits working for the welfare of SC communities said that there was no representation of SC members in the syndicate.

Published: 19th January 2022 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Periyar University

Periyar University

By M Sabari
Express News Service

SALEM: Periyar University has landed in a controversy following the appointment of a professor as a syndicate member. While a group of professors alleged seniors were sidelined, outfits working for the welfare of SC communities said that there was no representation of SC members in the syndicate.

The university recently appointed Head of Department of Tamil and professor, T Periyasamy, as syndicate member for a second term. A group of professors is opposing this, saying Periyasamy's appointment is against the rules and that seniors were not given a chance.

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has sent a petition to the Governor and Chancellor registering its opposition. In the petition, AUT general secretary S Balamurugan raised doubts over Periyasamy's service certificate and his PhD.

He added that Periyasamy's nomination, which has the approval of the Chancellor, has opened Pandora’s box and brought disrepute to the University. Ambedkar People's Movement president A Annadurai said the post of two syndicate members fell vacant last year, and former V-C P Kolandaivel recommended two names, including that of Periyasamy.

At that time, various petitions were sent to then Governor, following which the  appointments were put on hold. "Many senior professors, including five from the SC community, were denied opportunity," Annadurai added.

Periyasamy, however, denied the allegations. "Some people are spreading  misinformation. The appointment is made by following the rules. Bringing caste angle in my appointment is not a healthy one," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Periyar University Association of University Teachers Periyar University professor Periyar University appointment
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp