Caste debate emerges with appointment of professor in Tamil Nadu's Periyar University

M Sabari By

Express News Service

SALEM: Periyar University has landed in a controversy following the appointment of a professor as a syndicate member. While a group of professors alleged seniors were sidelined, outfits working for the welfare of SC communities said that there was no representation of SC members in the syndicate.

The university recently appointed Head of Department of Tamil and professor, T Periyasamy, as syndicate member for a second term. A group of professors is opposing this, saying Periyasamy's appointment is against the rules and that seniors were not given a chance.

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has sent a petition to the Governor and Chancellor registering its opposition. In the petition, AUT general secretary S Balamurugan raised doubts over Periyasamy's service certificate and his PhD.

He added that Periyasamy's nomination, which has the approval of the Chancellor, has opened Pandora’s box and brought disrepute to the University. Ambedkar People's Movement president A Annadurai said the post of two syndicate members fell vacant last year, and former V-C P Kolandaivel recommended two names, including that of Periyasamy.

At that time, various petitions were sent to then Governor, following which the appointments were put on hold. "Many senior professors, including five from the SC community, were denied opportunity," Annadurai added.

Periyasamy, however, denied the allegations. "Some people are spreading misinformation. The appointment is made by following the rules. Bringing caste angle in my appointment is not a healthy one," he said.