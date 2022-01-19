STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'Magizh Kanitham': Tamil Nadu to try to make mathematics easier for middle school students

An effort to make mathematics learning easier through an activity-based learning project will be launched in Tamil Nadu soon, officials said.

Published: 19th January 2022 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Mathematics

For representational purposes

By IANS

CHENNAI: An effort to make mathematics learning easier through an activity-based learning project will be launched in Tamil Nadu soon, officials said on Tuesday.

'Magizh Kanitham' (Learning Mathematics with Joy) will, according to Samagra Shiksha officials, kindle interest among children to learn mathematics. This new teaching concept will teach basic mathematics, algebra, and geometry through 180-minute videos.

The state Education Department is planning to implement the Magizh Kanitham in 6,948 government middle schools across Tamil Nadu with immediate effect.

State Samagra Shiksha officials said that the assessment done on the students has revealed that most of the students in middle schools were finding mathematics difficult and considered it a dreaded subject.

They expressed hope that the students would get basic knowledge of the subject through video learning and get a grip of the subject through this innovative method of learning.

The involvement of mathematics teachers in analysing the students is also an important part of the new concept of learning the subject.

The School Education Department is conducting an online training programme for mathematics teachers on January 20 and 21 to give them a basic knowledge on the new concept.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Magizh Kanitham  Tamil Nadu Schools Good News
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp