Stalin retaliates; says tableau rejected by Centre will be part of Republic Day Parade in Chennai

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what could be termed as a retaliation, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced that the tableau of Tamil Nadu which was rejected by the Central experts’ committee for the Republic Day Parade at New Delhi will be part of the Republic Day Parade in Chennai. Also, this tableau will be taken to all parts of the state for public view.

The Chief Minister, in a statement here, said the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in reply to his letter on this issue, did not cite any reason for the rejection of tableau from Tamil Nadu. "It is shocking to know that Tamil Nadu's tableau has been denied the opportunity to take part in the Republic Day parade without citing any reason," he added.

"The tableau trumpeting the contribution of freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu who faced the Britishers bravely has been denied an opportunity at the Republic Day Parade at New Delhi. With a view to express Tamil Nadu's patriotism and its involvement in the freedom struggle, the tableaux rejected by the Central Committee will be part of the parade in Chennai and this tableau will be taken to all parts of the state for public view," he added.

The Chief Minister also said the state officials have carried out the corrections spelled out by the central committee thrice and without citing any reason, Tamil Nadu was not invited for the next meeting.

Tamil Nadu has contributed to the freedom struggle no less than any other state for over 250 years. The Vellore mutiny, or Vellore Revolution, occurred on 10 July 1806 and was the first instance of a large-scale and violent mutiny by Indian sepoys against the East India Company, predating the Indian Rebellion of 1857 by half a century. Similarly, 75 years ahead of Jhansi Ki Rani entered the freedom struggle, Velu Nachiyar of Tamil Nadu opposed Britishers vehemently and lost her country.

Stalin also said Tamil Nadu has given so many patriots to the country and the list includes Poolithevan, Veerapandia Kattabomman, Veeran Sundaralingam, Maruthu Brothers, Dheeran Chinnamalai, VO Chidambaranar, Subramania Bharathi, and many others. All these great leaders have been displayed in the state’s tableau which was rejected by the Central Committee.

Earlier in the day, the Defence Minister, clarifying the reports about the exclusion of Tamil Nadu’s tableau for the ensuing Republic Day Parade, said, Tamil Nadu's tableau could not make it into the final list of 12 tableaux and that the selection of tableaux has been done as per the prescribed guidelines.

"A total of 29 proposals were received from states/UTs including the proposal from Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu tableaux were considered in the first three rounds of meetings. After the third round of meeting, the tableaux could not make it to the final list of 12 tableaux selected for the Republic Day Parade," the Defence Minister said referring to the letter of Stalin to the Prime Minister dated January 17.

Rajnath Singh also pointed out that during the past few years, the tableaux from Tamil Nadu have been selected for the Republic Day Parade during 2017, 2020, and 2021. He also said, "There exists a well-established system for selection of tableaux, as per which, the Defence Ministry invites proposals from states/UTs and Central Ministries/Departments and considers them.”