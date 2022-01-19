Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu appreciates police force for effective Sunday lockdown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu has appreciated police personnel across the State for effectively implementing total lockdown on Sundays without any major untoward incidents. In a circular, the police chief said the personnel understood their role and responsibilities and conducted themselves in a dignified manner, though a few from the public went to the extent of assaulting personnel for performing their duties.

Apart from creating awareness on norms, police personnel also collected Rs 78.35 lakh as fines from violators on two Sundays, said the DGP. He also instructed police to ensure that the private transport such as auto rickshaws and taxis do not fleece people who use them to reach railway stations and airports on Sundays or for inevitable travel plans.