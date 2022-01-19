STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu: DMK names TRB Raja as secretary for party's IT wing

Various heirs of DMK leaders already hold posts within the party, or as elected representatives.

Published: 19th January 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

DMK IT secretary TRB Raja

DMK IT secretary TRB Raja (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dynastic politics seems to have got a boost within the DMK, as TRB Raja, son of DMK treasurer and the party's Lok Sabha floor leader TR Baalu, has been appointed as a State secretary of the party's IT wing.

He was appointed after PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan stepped down from the post due to his workload in the Finance Department.

According to a press statement from the party, TRB Raja, a third-term MLA from Mannargudi Assembly constituency, has been elevated to the post, while Rajya Sabha MP MM Abdullah has been appointed as the DMK’s NRI wing State secretary.

Among them are party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin (MLA and youth wing secretary), general secretary and minister Duraimurugan’s son Kathir Anand Duraimurugan (Vellore MP), treasurer TR Baalu’s son TRB Raja (IT wing secretary), and deputy general secretary and minister K Ponmudy’s son P Gowtham Sigamani (Kallakuruchi MP).

Besides, former CM Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimiozhi is the party’s women’s wing secretary and the DMK’s Lok Sabha deputy floor leader.

