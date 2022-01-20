STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

28,561 COVID cases in Tamil Nadu; Chennai continues to show downward trend

Recoveries climbed to 28,26,479 with 19,978 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 1,79,205 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Published: 20th January 2022 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Thursday added 28,561 new infections to its COVID-19 aggregate, which rose to 30,42,796 while 39 more fatalities took the toll to 37,112 , the health department said.

Recoveries climbed to 28,26,479 with 19,978 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 1,79,205 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai, which accounted for majority of the fresh cases, has reported a decline with 7,520 new cases followed by Coimbatore 3,390, Chengalpet 2,196, Kanyakumari 1,148.

On Thursday, Chennai had recorded 8,007 cases.

Those who tested positive today, include 14 returnees from domestic and one individual from the UK.

The number of RT-PCR tests conducted in Tamil Nadu breached the 6 crore-mark with 1,54,912 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 6.01 crore.

Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the health department expects to administer 'precautionary booster dose' to 10 lakh people by end of the month.

After launching the weekly special camp to administer the 'Precautionary Booster Dose' to eligible individuals, he said 5,52,754 people were eligible to receive the booster doses and this number was expected to reach 10 lakh by end of the month.

"In order to vaccinate these 10 lakh people with a precautionary booster dose, we have organised special camps which will be held on Thursdays. This exercise is being held in 600 locations across Tamil Nadu", he told reporters.

On the Mega Vaccination Camp launched by the department, he said till date 3.32 crore people benefited from 18 such campaigns conducted across the state.

"Coming Saturday (January 22) we will be holding a mass vaccination drive, with 50,000 camps on that day", he said.

Subramanian noted that till date 88.6 per cent of the population in Tamil Nadu has received the first dose of vaccination while 63.4 per cent both the jabs.

"(Of the 33.40 lakh eligible people) between the age of 15-18 years old we have vaccinated 25 lakh so far," he said.

Tamil Nadu launched the vaccination drive for the adolescents on January 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Tamil Nadu Lockdown Chennai Lockdown
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp