Families of employees must also vaccinate against COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Public Health

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) on Wednesday issued COVID-19 prevention guidelines for workplaces, industries, and factories, saying all staff and their families should be considered as a high-priority group and inoculated with two doses of the Covid vaccine.

All deputy directors of health services (DDHS) have been told to work with the district administration and ensure the guidelines are followed in public spaces, workplaces, industries, and factories, the DPH said, adding that the third wave of the pandemic began in January.

All workplaces and industries that have more than 300 staff or are spread over more than 10,000 sq ft are to appoint a qualified health inspector at their own cost. A 'COVID Health Team' - including administrators, supervisors, HR staff and the health inspector - may also may be constituted.

Wearing of face masks is to be monitored by appointing supervisors and managers, and through CCTV footage; and staff not wearing masks are to be sent out of the workplace. The DPH further said only 50 per cent of dinning places are to be occupied.

Staff should be checked for COVID symptoms, such as fever, cough, sore throat, and loss of smell and taste, and should be asked whether any of their family members tested positive in the last week. Staff with symptoms are to be sent to a health facility.

Workplaces should also have adequate hand-washing facilities, and a distance of three metres should be maintained between staff, the DPH said. The guidelines said that the temperature of drivers who transport staff is to be checked daily, and all windows in the vehicle should be kept open.

If any inmate of residential quarters or dormitories tests positive, all high-risk contacts should be isolated and tested, the DPH said, adding that online training on the COVID protocols should be conducted for staff.