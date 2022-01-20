Farmers hold rally in Tamil Nadu, want DMK to question Congress over Mekedatu padayatra

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI/TIRUCHY: Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasaigal Sangam general secretary PR Pandian on Wednesday condemned the Congress party after the party's Karnataka unit staged a padayatra demanding construction of a dam at Mekedatu.

The farmers' association took out a rally on Tuesday from Tiruvarur, which passed through Thanjavur, Namakkal and Salem before reaching Krishnagiri district on Tuesday night.

The following morning, over 170 farmers started from Arasanatti towards Karnataka but were stopped at Zuzuvadi town close to the border by Tamil Nadu police. During the rally at Hosur, Pandian said, "The Tamil Nadu government should call for an all-party meeting soon to discuss this issue. The DMK should question Congress about the padayatra and Chief Minister MK Stalin should not remain silent because of their alliance."

He also condemned the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee for not opposing its counterpart’s (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) activities.

"To regain political power, the Congress party in Karnataka led by DK Shivakumar has been urging the Centre and State to construct a dam across Cauvery at Mekedatu," he said. Stalin should intervene and retrieve the rights of Cauvery, he demanded.

Meanwhile, Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam State president P Ayyakannu said in Tiuchy that over 500 farmers from Tamil Nadu will stage a protest in Delhi condemning the moves to construct a new dam at Mekedatu. “The date for the protest will be announced in the upcoming State executives meeting on January 21,” said Ayyakannu.