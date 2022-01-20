STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medical counselling to begin from January 27: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian

Medical counselling for MBBS and BDS courses will begin from January 27, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Published: 20th January 2022 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Medical counselling for MBBS and BDS courses will begin from January 27, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. For the first time, counselling for general category will be conducted online due to Covid situation in the State. The MBBS and BDS rank list will be released on January 24, Subramanian further said. 

Counselling for special category will be conducted on January 27 and counselling for the 7.5 per cent quota for government school students will be conducted on January 28 and 29. Counselling for these categories will be conducted offline whereas counselling for general category seats will be conducted online from January 30, the minister said. 

Total MBBS and BDS seats for 7.5 per cent reservation increased to 534 this year from 436 last year, the minister said. The Health Minister also released the merit list for Post Graduation Medical Counselling at the DMS campus on Wednesday. 

The Selection Committee will conduct counselling to fill 6,999 MBBS seats in government and self-financing colleges this year. Meanwhile, counselling for 1,163 PG MD and MS State quota seats will commence from Thursday. The counselling will be held online.

Online counselling for the first time

For the first time, counselling for general category will be conducted online due to the Covid situation in the State. It will begin from January 30, the health minister said. 

