NGT tells TANGEDCO to pay Rs 75 lakhs for death of animals at Tamil Nadu's Cherambadi forest

Applying the 'strict liability' principle, the NGT said that the high-tension wire was not insulated and TANGEDCO officials were responsible for the deaths.

National Green Tribunal.

National Green Tribunal. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding TANGEDCO responsible for the death of a male elephant and a few other animals due to electrocution in Cherambadi forest in The Nilgiris district in 2020, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the state power utility to pay a compensation of Rs.75 lakh to the forest department.

Taking suo motu cognisance based on news reports published in a vernacular daily on February 27, 2020, the NGT said that one male elephant, four boars, one common mongoose, one striped-necked mongoose, three cobras, and one crow had died after coming in contact with a high-tension electric wire.

Applying the "strict liability" principle, the NGT said that the high-tension wire was not insulated and TANGEDCO officials were responsible for the deaths. The green panel directed TANGEDCO to credit the amount to the account of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forests Force), Tamil Nadu, within three months.

"If the amount is not deposited within that period, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) and Chief Wildlife Warden are entitled to execute the award by approaching the District Collector to recover the amount under Revenue Recovery Act, 1890 or under Section 25 of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010," the order said.  

The NGT has directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forests Force) and Chief Wildlife Warden to utilize the money to implement measures to avoid man-animal conflict, including electrocution of wild animals by power lines within forests or near forest areas expected to be used by them.

The NGT has also directed TANGEDCO to convert overhead cables passing through forest areas or near forest areas into underground power lines with necessary sensors and other protective measures.

'Implement measures to reduce conflict'

The NGT has directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forests Force) and Chief Wildlife Warden to utilise the money to implement measures to avoid man-animal conflict, including electrocution of wild animals by power lines within forests or near forest areas. It also directed them to convert overhead cables into underground power lines 
 

