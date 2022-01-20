STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government-owned Aavin brings five new milk products including Payasam mix

A 100-gram pack of the payasam mix, which is prepared using ingredients such as badam, cashew nuts, raisin and milk powder, is priced at Rs 50 and a 200 g pack costs Rs 100.

Published: 20th January 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Aavin

People beelining outside an Aavin parlour in Chennai. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State-owned Aavin on Wednesday introduced five new milk products including a payasam mix and premium milk cake. Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the milk products at the Secretariat in presence of ministers and officials.  

A 100-gram pack of the payasam mix is priced at Rs 50 and a 200 g pack costs Rs 100. The mix is prepared using ingredients such as badam, cashew nuts, raisin and milk powder, said a statement from Aavin.

Presently, Aavin sells khova, mysorepa, rasagulla and gulabjamun. In addition, a premium milk cake priced at Rs 100 for 250 grams was launched.

The milk cake is prepared using milk powder and Aavin ghee. Also, a healthy yoghurt drink was introduced in mango and strawberry flavours.

A 200 ml tetra pack costs Rs 25. Similarly, noodles enriched with milk protein was introduced for Rs 10 (70g) and to cater to the demand of restaurants and tea stalls, Aavin dairy whitener was launched (Rs 10 for 20g, Rs 80 for 200g and Rs 200 for 500g).

The CM also inaugurated a new mineral mixture plant in Hosur and an expanded cattle feed manufacturing plant in Erode. 

CM MK Stalin praises NGO founder Evidence A Kathir

On Wednesday, Stalin also congratulated Evidence A Kathir, founder of an NGO working for the welfare of Scheduled communities and tribals, for being selected for the Council of Europe’s Raoul Wallenberg Prize.

In his congratulatory message, the CM said he is happy to know that Evidence A Kathir alias Vincent Raj Arokiasamy, has been awarded the Raoul Wallenberg Prize. He wished him to continue his work with excellence.

Foundation laid

The CM also laid the foundation for the new collectorate complex for Mayiladuthurai district, through video conference from the Secretariat. The complex is coming up on an area of 6.54 acres at a cost of Rs 114.48 crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aavin Aavin milk Aavin products Aavin payasam mix
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp