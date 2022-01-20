Tamil Nadu government-owned Aavin brings five new milk products including Payasam mix

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State-owned Aavin on Wednesday introduced five new milk products including a payasam mix and premium milk cake. Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the milk products at the Secretariat in presence of ministers and officials.

A 100-gram pack of the payasam mix is priced at Rs 50 and a 200 g pack costs Rs 100. The mix is prepared using ingredients such as badam, cashew nuts, raisin and milk powder, said a statement from Aavin.

Presently, Aavin sells khova, mysorepa, rasagulla and gulabjamun. In addition, a premium milk cake priced at Rs 100 for 250 grams was launched.

The milk cake is prepared using milk powder and Aavin ghee. Also, a healthy yoghurt drink was introduced in mango and strawberry flavours.

A 200 ml tetra pack costs Rs 25. Similarly, noodles enriched with milk protein was introduced for Rs 10 (70g) and to cater to the demand of restaurants and tea stalls, Aavin dairy whitener was launched (Rs 10 for 20g, Rs 80 for 200g and Rs 200 for 500g).

The CM also inaugurated a new mineral mixture plant in Hosur and an expanded cattle feed manufacturing plant in Erode.

CM MK Stalin praises NGO founder Evidence A Kathir

On Wednesday, Stalin also congratulated Evidence A Kathir, founder of an NGO working for the welfare of Scheduled communities and tribals, for being selected for the Council of Europe’s Raoul Wallenberg Prize.

In his congratulatory message, the CM said he is happy to know that Evidence A Kathir alias Vincent Raj Arokiasamy, has been awarded the Raoul Wallenberg Prize. He wished him to continue his work with excellence.

Foundation laid

The CM also laid the foundation for the new collectorate complex for Mayiladuthurai district, through video conference from the Secretariat. The complex is coming up on an area of 6.54 acres at a cost of Rs 114.48 crore.