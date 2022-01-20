STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN: DVAC raids underway at 57 locations linked to former minister KP Anbalagan

Rs 11.32 crore disproportionate asset case booked against Anbazhagan and his family members.

Published: 20th January 2022 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK cadre gathered outside KP Anabalagan's residence. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  DVAC is carrying out raids in over 55 premises linked to former minister for higher education KP Anbalagan in connection with Rs 11.32 crore disproportionate asset case.

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption officials are raiding different places in Tamil Nadu. 

This raid is being carried out at 57 locations including his native Dharmapuri and places belonging to him and his close associates at Salem and Chennai. 

According to the report released by the DVAC, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officers are conducting raids on the premises of former Higher Education Minister of Tamil Nadu and senior AIADMK leader KP Anbalagan.

According to the press release, a petition was filed by N Krishnamoorthy, before the Madras High Court seeking orders for directing DVAC to conduct an investigation into his petition in which he has alleged that KP Anbalagan has amassed wealth in his name and in the names of his family members and others which is disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Meanwhile, DVAC has ordered an enquiry and based on it, a case was registered against Anbalagan, his wife A Malliga, sons A Sasimohan, A Chandramohan and Chandramohan's wife S Vaishnavee for the allegation that he has illicitly enriched to the tune of Rs 11,32,95,755, the release reads. 

Subsequently, DVAC on Thursday began searches in 57 places at Dharmapuri, Salem and Chennai Districts in connection with the case. 

Between April 2016 and March 2021 during which he was a minister of Higher education, he acquired and had moveable and immovable assets in his name, his family members and other names which are disproportionate to his known sources of income thereby intentionally enriching himself illicitly, said the  FIR

This is the sixth high-profile DVAC raid in recent months following former electricity minister Thangamani last month. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KP anbazhagan raid
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp