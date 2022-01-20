TN: DVAC raids underway at 57 locations linked to former minister KP Anbalagan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: DVAC is carrying out raids in over 55 premises linked to former minister for higher education KP Anbalagan in connection with Rs 11.32 crore disproportionate asset case.

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption officials are raiding different places in Tamil Nadu.

This raid is being carried out at 57 locations including his native Dharmapuri and places belonging to him and his close associates at Salem and Chennai.

According to the report released by the DVAC, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officers are conducting raids on the premises of former Higher Education Minister of Tamil Nadu and senior AIADMK leader KP Anbalagan.

According to the press release, a petition was filed by N Krishnamoorthy, before the Madras High Court seeking orders for directing DVAC to conduct an investigation into his petition in which he has alleged that KP Anbalagan has amassed wealth in his name and in the names of his family members and others which is disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Meanwhile, DVAC has ordered an enquiry and based on it, a case was registered against Anbalagan, his wife A Malliga, sons A Sasimohan, A Chandramohan and Chandramohan's wife S Vaishnavee for the allegation that he has illicitly enriched to the tune of Rs 11,32,95,755, the release reads.

Subsequently, DVAC on Thursday began searches in 57 places at Dharmapuri, Salem and Chennai Districts in connection with the case.

Between April 2016 and March 2021 during which he was a minister of Higher education, he acquired and had moveable and immovable assets in his name, his family members and other names which are disproportionate to his known sources of income thereby intentionally enriching himself illicitly, said the FIR

This is the sixth high-profile DVAC raid in recent months following former electricity minister Thangamani last month.

