With around 200 bite cases a month, Karur seeks an end to stray dog menace

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: Stray dog menace has been posing a threat to residents of Karur, with the district reporting an average of 200 stray dog bite cases every month.

The stray dog population in the town has reportedly been growing at a staggering rate over the past few years. With dogs regularly chasing and attacking two-wheeler riders and other road users, including children, people have urged the Corporation to take immediate action to control the menace.

"It is well known that strays dogs are carriers of rabies and other infections. Officials have to realise the degree of the menace and take action at the earliest," said Velraj, a resident of Ramakrishnapuram. "Each female dog, on an average, gives birth to 7 to 8 puppies twice a year. Walk around Karur town and you will see at least 20 to 30 stray dogs roaming in every area. As Blue Cross does not permit the killing of such dogs, officials must ensure that all the animals are sterilised and that is the only way to control the menace," he added.

Karur GMCH Dean Dr Muthuselvan told TNIE, "On an average, around 200 stray dog bite cases are being reported every month in Karur district, at the Karur GMCH and the old government hospital. On rare occasions, we also get monkey bite and cat bite cases. Among the 200 cases, around 25 per cent are children."

Civic officials said they have been constantly taking steps over the past few months to control the stray dog population in Karur town.

Karur Municipal Corporation Engineer Nakheeran told TNIE, "We have been conducting animal birth control and anti-rabies programme across the town. We sterilise the stray dogs, give them anti-rabies vaccine and later release them in the same place where they were captured from. Some dogs which are aggressive are isolated in a shelter and given proper training before being released."