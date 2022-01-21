STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Political vendetta': AIADMK leaders slam raids on former Tamil Nadu minister KP Anbazhagan

AIADMK joint coordinator and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said that Rs 500 crore worth corruption had taken place in procuring things for Pongal gift hamper.

Published: 21st January 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Cadre outside KP Anbalagan's Cathedral Garden Road house in Chennai

Cadre outside KP Anbalagan's Cathedral Garden Road house in Chennai. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

SALEM/KRISHNAGIRI: Reacting to the DVAC searches at places linked to former minister KP Anbazhagan, AIADMK joint coordinator and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said that Rs 500 crore worth corruption had taken place in procuring things for Pongal gift hamper and the DMK government is conducting raids against former ministers out of political vendetta and to hide its failures. 

Speaking to reporters in Salem, the former CM said around Rs 1,300 crore was spent in procuring Pongal gift hampers.

The DMK government had fixed the price at Rs 33 per sugarcane, but farmers say cane was bought from them for Rs 17 per piece. A person who complained of adulteration was also arrested. EPS also accused the government of under-reporting COVID-19 cases. 

Deputy coordinator of the AIADMK, KP Munusamy, also hit out at the government over the searches. "Chief Minister MK Stalin is trying to destroy their arch-rival AIADMK by conducting such raids, but it will not happen," he said in Krishnagiri.

The DMK government is trying to defame Anbalagan’s family which has been an affluent family for generations, he said.

Food Min rubbishes corruption allegations

CHENNAI: Food Minister R Sakkarapani on Thursday rubbished the allegations levelled by AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding Pongal gift hampers. The minister also dared Palaniswami to debate the issue with him or tender an apology for his allegation

