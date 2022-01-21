Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inaugurates new facilities for devotees at Palani temple

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated a drinking water treatment plant, an Annadanam hall, lift and Nadhamani Mandapam, established at a total cost of Rs 23.81 crore, at the Sri Dhandayuthapani Swami temple in Palani, through video conference from the Secretariat.

At present, 2.31 MLD of water is being supplied to the temple and its premises from the check dam constructed across the Palar river near Balasamudram village. This facility has been completed at a cost of Rs 22.72 crore. Already, battery car is being operated for disabled devotees.

Also, a lift with a capacity to carry 13 persons has been installed at a cost of Rs 23.98 lakh while the new Annadanam hall has 108 seats. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister presented financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each to the legal heirs of 15 artistes who passed away in the recent past. The assistance has been given on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram.