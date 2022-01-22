STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 200 additional beds added in ESI Hospital in Coimbatore

Published: 22nd January 2022 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Covid beds kept ready at Nandambakkam Trade Centre in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: With increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the district, Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji on Saturday inaugurated a special ward with oxygen-bed facility in ESI Hospital here.

An additional 200 beds, including 28 with oxygen facility, were opened in the ESI Hospital in the last 72 hours as a precautionary measure, Balaji told reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration.

An oxygen concentrator to produce 100 litres of oxygen in a minute, donated by Rotary Club was also inaugurated, he said.

Reacting to the raids on the premises of former AIADMK ministers, he said the DMK was fulfilling its election promises through which action was being taken against those involved in corruption.

Stating that AIADMK ministers had enlarged their size of assets in the last five years as compared to the election nominations in 2016 and 2021, the minister asked what was the reason for such an increase in these years.

Balaji said he will discuss the matter of a total lockdown on Sunday with the district collector later this evening and come out with the guidelines and restrictions.

