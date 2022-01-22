STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

HC refuses to order CBI probe in Ramanathapuram youth’s death

Dismissing a petition filed by Manikandan’s mother Ramalakshmi, Justice GR Swaminathan said he believes the investigation is on the right track.

Published: 22nd January 2022 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court Hammer

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday refused to order a CBI probe into a case registered over the death of a 20-year-old youth L Manikandan of Ramanathapuram last month.

Dismissing a petition filed by Manikandan’s mother Ramalakshmi, Justice GR Swaminathan said he believes the investigation is on the right track.

Though Ramalakshmi alleged that her son died due to the custodial torture inflicted on him by Keelathooval police a day before his death, the judge noted from the postmortem reports that no major external injuries were found on Manikandan’s body. The reports also indicate that the youth died due to poisoning, he added.

According to the police, Manikandan was questioned for riding a stolen vehicle and the police had asked him to bring the original documents of the vehicle, the judge further noted. He said the police suspect that Manikandan might have consumed poison owing to fear of getting exposed.

“To support this hypothesis, the police also submitted that Manikandan’s brother had contacted Hariharan of Chennai, who had a two-wheeler similar to the one Manikandan was riding, and had requested him to give the original documents of his vehicle,” the judge added.

After cross-checking the above information with Hariharan through a video call, the judge said he is prima facie (on the first impression) satisfied that the investigation is proceeding on the right lines. No case has been made out to doubt that the deceased died due to custodial torture, the judge observed and dismissed the petition. He, however, clarified that the order is passed based on tentative findings and only with regard to the relief presently sought by Ramalakshmi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras HC CBI Probe Ramanathapuram youth case
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp