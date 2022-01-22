STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Kidnapped’ councillors vote out AIADMK panchayat union chairman

The councillors, Sangeetha and Poongodi, told media that they were not kidnapped and took part in the meeting on their own.

Published: 22nd January 2022 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SALEM: High drama unfolded as AIADMK lost the union chairman post in the Panamarathupatti panchayat after two of its women councillors voted in favour of the no-confidence motion on Friday. AIADMK functionaries accused arch-rival DMK of abducting its councillors and staged a protest. The councillors, Sangeetha and Poongodi, told media that they were not kidnapped and took part in the meeting on their own.

Panamarathupatti union panchayat has 13 wards. AIADMK had won in 6 wards during the rural local body elections in December 2019 and clenched the panchayat union chairman post.

The DMK captured five and PMK, CPI had one ward each. Following this, Jaganathan was elected as chairman.

DMK councillors moved a no-confidence motion signed by eight councillors in November and the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) issued an order to conduct a meeting. Jaganathan moved Madras High Court against this but his petition was dismissed.

A union meeting was arranged over this on Friday.

Meanwhile, AIADMK MLAs AP Jayasankaran, R Sundararajan, M Rajamuthu and A Nallathambi along with Chairman Jaganathan arrived at Salem Collectorate on Friday morning and staged a dharna claiming DMK cadres kidnapped their party councillors.

As planned, the panchayat union meeting was held on Friday where 10 councillors, including the two “kidnapped” AIADMK cadres participated.

Three other AIADMK councillors did not participate. A resolution was passed against the chairman Jaganathan with a majority of 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panamarathupatti panchayat AIADMK DMK
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp