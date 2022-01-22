STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC tells Thanjavur police to conduct themselves appropriately in suicide case

The girl committed suicide in Thanjavur last week reportedly because she was forced to undergo religious conversion.

Published: 22nd January 2022 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 12:10 PM

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court warned the Thanjavur police to 'conduct themselves appropriately' in the investigation being undertaken into the death of a Class 12 student.

Justice GR Swaminathan gave the directions after the girl's parents approached the court on Friday evening alleging that they were being pressurised by the police.

Justice Swaminathan passed an interim order to ensure proper videographing of the girl's postmortem examination, during an urgent hearing on their petition.

The counsel appearing for the girl's father Muruganantham further alleged that the girl's parents as well as the person who took the video, in which the girl alleged she was asked to convert to Christianity, were being pressurised by the police.

The judge told Thanjavur police, "The police should conduct themselves appropriately so as to not give rise to such allegations." The case would be heard again on Monday.

Muruganantham had filed the petition seeking transfer of the investigation to CB-CID or any other independent investigation agency. Besides this, he also wanted the court to fix a time limit to complete the investigation.

