Madurai's Alanganallur to get new jallikattu arena: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Much to the excitement of Madurai residents, Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that a new jallikattu arena with world-class facilities would be built at Alanganallur. An exhibition centre on bulls will also be set up near the arena. This was among the works for various schemes in the district, costing Rs 342.33 crore, the Chief Minister inaugurated through video conferencing on Friday.

Referring to Chennai's rapid developmental growth following the inception of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), Stalin said, "The recently-unveiled Urban Development Authority for Madurai will ensure a beautiful facelift for the city. All infrastructure here will be augmented considering the city’s rising population."

The government then allocated Rs 25 crore for renovation works at the Meenakshi Amman Temple, and promised that the temple's Kumababishegam will be conducted in two years. Further, the Veera Vasantharayar Mandapam, which was damaged in a fire mishap in 2018, will be renovated at a cost of Rs 18 crore.

The Chief minister also inaugurated buildings at Madurai Medical College, a flyover at Kurivikaran road, and additional class rooms at Othakkadai, Maniyachi, Mudukuvarpatti government schools. He laid foundation stones for schemes totally worth Rs 49.74 crore. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, District Collector Aneesh Sekhar, Corporation Commissioner KP Karthikeyan, MP Su Venkatesan, and other leaders took part in the event.

