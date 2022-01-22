Puducherry govt writes to DGHS after names of 14 students selected in NEET go missing in UT list

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Ahead of counselling for admissions to the JIPMER MBBS course on January 24, the hopes of admission under the Puducherry quota for 14 students selected in NEET-UG -2021 have run into rough weather after their names went missing in the list of Puducherry domicile students. Puducherry Director of Health and Family Welfare and Nodal officer NEET Dr G Sriramulu has written to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), DGHS, to enable 'Puducherry domicile' in the MCC portal which would provide them the opportunity to enrol in JIPMER MBBS counseling.

After these students gave a complaint to the Puducherry government along with documents and with the support of Puducherry students and parents welfare association President V Balasubramanian, Puducherry Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr G Sriramulu has written to Dr B Srinivas ADG (ME) & Member Secretary of MCC, DGHS, to correct the anomaly by enclosing the list of 14 students.

He clarified that the Puducherry government had segregated the list of Puducherry domicile students from the NEET UG 2021 results published on the MCC-DGHS website and the same was published on the website of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, Puducherry. This list of 5025 students has also been forwarded to JIPMER.

However, many students have reported that their names are missing in the list of students of Puducherry. On verification, it was found that the names of the students were entered as Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh or Kerala instead of Puducherry in the field of "State/UT from where 12th/Equivalent Passed/Appearing" asked in the NEET application and therefore their names are missing in the Puducherry list, said Dr Sriramulu. JIPMER was requested to permit all students of Puducherry domicile whose names are not provided by the government to the institute to enrol them in MBBS counselling after verifying the residential proof issued by the competent authority.



However, JIPMER has informed that they will only send the list of 5025 candidates to the MCC for consideration of admission whose ‘applicant state’ is Puducherry. Therefore, students from the Union territory whose names are missing in the Puducherry list don't stand a chance to get admission in JIPMER and are unable to enroll for registration for JIPMER MBBS counselling.

Under these circumstances, he also requested that a field for 'native state' be incorporated in the NEET application to avoid such issue in future.

According to V Balasubramanian, these students were born and brought up in Puducherry and studied in the Union territory up to Class X. But after that they went to Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states to do plus two from 'good schools' to perform well in NEET. While they did well, they find themselves in such a situation, he said. However, all the 14 have been enrolled under CENTAC for Puducherry students for admission in medical colleges in the UT.